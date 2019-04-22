CS violating rules, he has no right to question Cabinet decisions: FM    

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has lashed out at Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam stating that the latter has no right to question the decisions of the State Cabinet.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, the Finance Minister said the Chief Secretary is a subordinate of the Cabinet and not vice versa. “The Chief Secretary is acting in violation of the service rules. State economy is the responsibility of the Finance department and as per budgetary allocations, it manages the State finances,” Yanamala maintained.

Funds are released as per priority, for the welfare of the employees and poor. Maintaining a balance between income and expenditure is the responsibility of the finance department, he said and found fault with the Chief Secretary for making comments on his department. The minister also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Election Commission and YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy. “Though the EC is an autonomous body, it failed to act like one and has become subservient to the Narendra Modi government.

The Model Code of Conduct should be equal to one and all, but it seems the MCC now can be described as Modi Code of Conduct,” he said. Yanamala demanded that the EC disclose what was found in the black trunk from the chopper of Narendra Modi recently. If there was nothing to hide, why was an IAS officer belonging to the minority community was suspended? he questioned. The minister also found fault with the ‘biased’ attitude of EC towards the chief minister.

“The Election Commission’s silence allows the launch of NAMO Channel,” he alleged. Finding fault with Modi’s speech on GST, Yanamala said it influences business community and is against the election code. He reiterated that the Modi sarkar in last five years has rendered every national institution “ineffective”. Accusing Narendra Modi of encroaching upon the powers of other institutions, the Finance Minister said the country was not ready to bear Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for another five years.

Training his guns on YSRC leader Vijaysai Reddy, he wondered how could a person, who fails to differentiate between government and interim government, lodge complaints with the EC and the latter responds in a hurry. “How can economic offenders dictate terms to the EC,” he demanded to know. Yanamala maintained that Naidu as the CM has right to conduct review meetings.