Home Cities Vijayawada

Custodial death: Relieve AS Nagar CI from probe, HRF asks police dept

In the evening, the police rushed the youngster to the New GGH after he was found hanging.

Published: 22nd April 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State committee of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) has asked the police department to relieve Ajith Singh Nagar Circle Inspector B Srinivas from the investigation into the custodial death of an unidentified youth on the station premises on April 16. HRF State vice president G Sivanageswara Rao, on Sunday, said two members of the Forum visited the police station and the New Government General Hospital (GGH) to ascertain the facts in the case. During their visit, the representatives spoke to the police personnel and the team of doctors which performed postmortem on the body. They also spoke to the locals of Ajith Singh Nagar to find out more details of the youth, he said.

Disclosing the details gathered by the representatives of the HRF, Rao said the unidentified youth was caught by the residents of Basava Taraka Nagar, when he was allegedly trying to break into a house in the locality. He was then handed over to the ‘Blue Colts’ police force, who in turn handed him to the Ajith Singh Nagar police. At that moment, there was another accused in the station. Both of them were kept in a room adjacent to the lock-up and given lunch at around 1 pm. 

In the evening, the police rushed the youngster to the New GGH after he was found hanging. Doctors, after examination, declared him brought-dead, he added.Questioning the police, the HRF vice-president said, “How can the accused hang himself inside a police station, which is located in a small building, with not even a single witness to the incident?” 

CCTVs installed on the premises were dysfunctional on that particular day or for that particular period, he said, adding that the HRF has learnt that there were injuries on his leg and thigh.  “Cases of custodial deaths are continuing unabated and this is the 11th such case in the last 18 months,” Rao said and stated that an investigation by Judicial or Metropolitan Magistrate under 176 (1A) of CrPC should be ordered.

Bar assn’s fact-finding comittee
A fact-finding committee of the Bezawada Bar Association has prepared a detailed report on the custodial death of the 22-year-old unindetified youth at Ajith Singh Nagar Police Station, it was reported earlier

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp