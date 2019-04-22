Home Cities Vijayawada

Kala slams Modi

Venkata Rao posed 14 questions in a letter sent to the Prime Minister.

Published: 22nd April 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to get political mileage by provoking caste sentiments, TDP AP chief K Kala Venkata Rao on Sunday said such a “disgusting attempt” was a bad scar to the Prime Minister’s post. “Have you done any single great work to the BC people, who constitute more than 50 per cent of the country’s population?’’ Venkata Rao questioned.

Venkata Rao posed 14 questions in a letter sent to the Prime Minister. He asked Modi to reveal the number of BCs appointed in the PMO and the number of BCs designated as Governors of the States after the NDA government came to power. Why the PM failed to implement the State’s resolution sent to New Delhi to give political reservation to BCs in the legislatures, he asked. 

