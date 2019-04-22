Cheers: Liquor sales up after lifting poll restrictions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sale of liquor saw a significant jump this month compared to the corresponding period in the last two years. So far, the sale of Indian Made Liquor (IML) and beers put together have shot up by close to 13 per cent in terms of value. This is 11 per cent higher than the year-on-year growth last year. While the sales are generally expected to go up marginally during the summer, the major reason for the surge this month is due to the lifting the restrictions imposed by the Excise department in March in view of elections.

“Since this was an election year, we have restricted the distribution of stocks to ensure that there was no indiscriminate use of liquor during the elections. The sales fell by seven per cent last month. Now that the polling is over, the sellers purchased more stock. This led to a growth of sale in April,” Additional Commissioner of Excise, KL Bhaskar, told TNIE.

According to information, most of the sales happened after the conclusion of elections on April 11. An executive member of AP State Wine Dealers Association also confirmed the same. “Due to the restrictions imposed last month, several liquor merchants ran out of stock. So, they bought more stock this month to compensate the last month’s losses. Naturally, the sales shot up after the elections,” the association member explained.

So far, the value of sale stands at `1,182.14 crore, which is about `136 crore more than the value last April. While the sales of IMFL dipped by seven per cent, the beer consumption shot up by 30 per cent. “While 17.3 lakh beer cases were sold in April, 2018, the sales went up to 22.5 lakh cases this time. In terms of sale value, beers raked in `269.5 crore, about `65 crore higher than last year,” another official explained.

Sale comprison

Sale (in terms of value) in April, 2019 compared to April 2018:

increased by 12.97 per cent

Sale (in terms of value) in April, 2018 compared to April 2017: increased

by 2.1 per cent

Sale (in terms of value) in April, 2017 compared to April 2016: increased by

6.82 per cent