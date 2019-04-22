Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Naidu’s fight with EC indicates his fear of losing’

YSRC senior leader Ambati Rambabu has said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu finding fault with all the institutions is only an indicator of his fear of losing the election.

Published: 22nd April 2019 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  YSRC senior leader Ambati Rambabu has said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu finding fault with all the institutions is only an indicator of his fear of losing the election.Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he said Naidu’s criticism of national institutions from the Election Commission to CBI, finding fault with EVMs and resorting to incoherent talk and criticising YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRC at every given opportunity were clear signs of his insecurity. 

“His recent remarks on our party president are ridiculous and show that he has already lost and had given up. There was no need or occasion to use such a language unless he is highly disappointed,” he said. He said Naidu has usurped the party and power from NTR and kept the founder president’s family members away from the party only to promote his son.

