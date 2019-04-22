Naidu’s fight with EC indicates his fear of losing polls, says YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC senior leader Ambati Rambabu has said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu finding fault with all the institutions is only an indicator of his fear of losing the election.Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he said Naidu’s criticism of national institutions from the Election Commission to CBI, finding fault with EVMs and resorting to incoherent talk and criticising YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRC at every given opportunity were clear signs of his insecurity.

“His recent remarks on our party president are ridiculous and show that he has already lost the battle and had given up. There was no need or occasion to use such a language unless he is highly disappointed,” Rambabu said. He said Naidu has usurped the party and power from NTR and kept the founder president’s family members away from the party only to promote his son.

“This dream is going to be shattered and after being convinced of what is in store, he has been resorting to all the loose talk and apprehensions,” he claimed. On Kodela Siva Prasad Rao attack incident, the YSRC leader maintained that people, irked with the attitude of the Kodela family, vented their ire on him.

YSRC files complaint against CM

YSRC party national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy on Sunday wrote a letter to the CEO urging him to lodge a complaint against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for “violation” of the Model Code of Conduct. Calling Naidu an interim Chief Minister, Reddy said the latter had misused ‘Praja Vedika’ at his residence for party meeting against the rules. No government facilities can be used for party activities without permission. He said his party has no knowledge of whether permission was obtained from the Election Commission or not for the said meeting.