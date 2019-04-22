Home Cities Vijayawada

Pawan Kalyan to party candidates: Every change will begin slowly

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has made it clear that serving the people wholeheartedly by living with them was Jana Sena’s real gratitude to them. 

Published: 22nd April 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan interacts with party candidates at the party office at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has made it clear that serving the people wholeheartedly by living with them was Jana Sena’s real gratitude to them. Addressing a review meeting on Sunday with the party’s young candidates who contested the April 11 elections, the actor-turned-politician asked them to mingle with people and serve them even after the elections. The change in politics has just begun and it should be continued, he said. 

Pawan Kalyan said unlike TDP and YSRC, which have started calculations immediately after the elections and claiming 120 seats, his party would not do it. “I just asked the party leaders to know about the pattern of voting. Every change will begin slowly. It’s a growing stage for Jana Sena and we can’t predict what will be the impact of the change,” he said.

The party candidates were asked to identify the leaders from the grass-root level to nurture them as future leaders. They were also asked to visit their constituencies to thank the people for their support and at the same time know their problems and strive to solve them.  “Working on solving the people’s problems is real gratitude. If the problem is bigger, then I will join,” he said. 

They were instructed to continue to maintain party offices in Assembly constituencies without much extravaganza. Senior Jana Sena leader  Nadendla Manohar said that the journey was not aimed at the elections and  Pawan Kalyan has made his first step to provide an opportunity to young people in politics. 
The objective of the meeting with young contestants was to know their experience and the similar meeting would be conducted in Telangana too as many Janasainiks have worked hard for the party.

Despite time constraints and health issues, Pawan Kalyan has tried his level best for the victory of Janasena candidates, Manohar said. The young contestants shared their experiences in the electioneering and their strategies to gain people’s support and how they have taken forward the ideals of Janasena party into the masses. Jana Sena Party president’s political advisor  Ramamohan Rao, political affairs committee convener  Madasu Gangadharam, general secretary Thota Chandrasekhar and others were present.

Pawan Kalyan

