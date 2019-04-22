Relieve CI from probe: HRF to govt 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State committee of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) has asked the police department to relieve Ajith Singh Nagar Circle Inspector B Srinivas from the investigation into the custodial death of an unidentified youth on the station premises on April 16.

HRF State vice president G Sivanageswara Rao, on Sunday, said two members of the Forum visited the police station and the New Government General Hospital (GGH) to ascertain the facts in the case. During their visit, the representatives spoke to the police personnel and the team of doctors which performed postmortem on the body. They also spoke to the locals of Ajith Singh Nagar to find out more details of the youth, he said.

Disclosing the details gathered by the representatives of the HRF, Rao said the unidentified youth was caught by the residents of Basava Taraka Nagar, when he was allegedly trying to break into a house in the locality. He was then handed over to the ‘Blue Colts’ police force, who in turn handed him to the Ajith Singh Nagar police. At that moment, there was another accused in the station. Both of them were kept in a room adjacent to the lock-up and given lunch at around 1 pm.

In the evening, the police rushed the youngster to the New GGH after he was found hanging. Doctors, after examination, declared him brought-dead, he added.“How can the accused hang himself inside a police station with not even a single witness to the incident?”