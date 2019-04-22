Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada prays for Sri Lanka bombing victims

Christians celebrated Easter at major churches across the city and Krishna district on Sunday, holding special prayers for the victims of the Sri Lanka serial bombings.

Published: 22nd April 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Prayers being offered at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Vijayawada during Easter celebrations |Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Christians celebrated Easter at major churches across the city and Krishna district on Sunday, holding special prayers for the victims of the Sri Lanka serial bombings. Most churches observed two-minute silence for the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the Sri Lanka blasts. Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The faithful thronged several churches on the Easter eve to attend special prayers at the midnight masses held on the occasion, marking the culmination of the Holy Week. A large number of people took part in the two-hour-long midnight special service at the decorated and illuminated Gunadala Mary Matha Shrine and at St Peter’s Cathedral Church in One Town.

The devotees took out processions with candles in hand and baptismal oaths on their lips. The ceremonies were marked by readings from the Holy Bible and chanting of popular Easter hymns. The tableaux enacting the resurrection of the Christ were staged and Easter eggs were distributed. 

Delivering the Easter sermon, Vijayawada Diocese Bishop Rev Fr T Raja Rao narrated the importance of the festival that is celebrated at the end of 40-day fasting and penance. “It is the festival that marks the triumph of justice. The pathof justice will be tough but justice alone triumphs in the end,” he said.

