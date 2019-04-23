Home Cities Vijayawada

Four-day summer camp for street children in Vijayawada begins

Under-privileged students of Sri Krishna Chaitanya Vidya Vihar will be taught craft, drawing, sketching, creative writing, story telling, clay modeling and pot decoration.

Published: 23rd April 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Students take part in an awareness rally on education in Vijayawada on Monday

Students take part in an awareness rally on education in Vijayawada on Monday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:A four-day summer camp was inaugurated by AP Skill Development Corporation managing director and CEO Arja Srikanth at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati here on Monday.

The camp will be held at Sri Krishna Chaitanya Vidhya Vihar-Amodini Girls’ Home. Though activities at the camp started on Monday, there will be no activities on Tuesday due to students’ examinations and will resume from Wednesday onwards and continue till Friday.

At the camp, under-privileged students of Sri Krishna Chaitanya Vidya Vihar, a school run for street children, will be taught craft, drawing, sketching, creative writing, story telling, clay modeling and pot decoration. Interacting with the students, All India Radio former director M Krishna Kumari on Monday underlined the importance of art and held an interactive session with the students on creative writing.

Senior artists OD Malleswara Rao, U Venu Gopal Rao, P Srujan, K Meenakshi,  Ch Sneha Chinmayi and NVPS Mahalaxmi will teach the children drawing, sketching, painting, clay modeling and pot decoration, story telling and making craft items from waste materials respectively.   “I like to paint very much and will draw my best,” student Krishna said.

