Four nabbed near Vijayawada as cash and bikes recovered

Apart from a gold chain worth Rs 1.74 lakh, 6 kg of ganja and two motorbikes were recovered from the history-sheeters.

Published: 23rd April 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four history-sheeters accused in chain-snatching, motorbike theft and ganja smuggling cases were arrested by the Central Crime Station (CCS) police at Kankipadu on Sunday evening. A gold chain worth Rs 1.74 lakh, 6 kg of ganja and two motorbikes were recovered from them.

The arrested were T Manoj Kumar alias Manu (23), and T Rajesh (24) of Satyanarayanapuram, Govindarajulu alias Raja Sai (24) of Ajith Singh Nagar and T Vigneswara Rao (26) of Ramavarappadu. After being tipped-off, police nabbed the quartet at Punadipadu village under Kankipadu police station limits during a vehicle check.

Producing the accused before media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) B Rajakumari said, “The four accused are habitual offenders. The quartet along with absconding accused Sk Basha, Rehmatullah alias Akhtar and Afzal, sold ganja in Vijayawada in smaller groups after buying it from Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district.”

“Investigation has revealed that the accused committed chain-snatching under Satyanarayanapuram, Nuzvid, Kankipadu police limits in AP and under Sathupalli police limits in Telangana. They were also involved in bike thefts under Ajith Singh Nagar police limits. A manhunt has been launched to nab the three other accused who are at large,” she added.

