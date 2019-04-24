Home Cities Vijayawada

Plea to celebrate Vasireddy birthday

He wrote to Chief Secretary L V Subramanyam stating that observing the ruler’s birthday on April 27 as a state event would deem fit his contribution to Amaravati.

Published: 24th April 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Development Committee chairman Jasti Veeranjaneyulu requested the state government to celebrate the birth anniversary of Vasireddy Venkatadri Naidu, the ruler of Amaravati (Dharanikota) between 1761 and 1817, as a state programme and urged that his fort be turned into a museum. He wrote to Chief Secretary L V Subramanyam stating that observing the ruler’s birthday on April 27 as a state event would deem fit his contribution to Amaravati.

