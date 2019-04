By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A two-year-old boy drowned in a well at Tadivennu village in Kruthivennu mandal of Krishna district on Monday night.

According to Kruthivennu police, the deceased was identified as Akarsh. The incident happened when the boy was playing at the Anganwadi school nearby his house on Monday evening. As the boy did not return home, the parents searched in their locality and found the body of the boy inside the 3-ft deep well around 11 pm.