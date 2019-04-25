Home Cities Vijayawada

CBI sleuths question three Nandigama cops

Published: 25th April 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying their investigation into the 12-year-old sensational murder case of Ayesha Meera, a Pharmacy student, in a private hostel at Ibrahimpatnam, sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday visited Nandigama police station and questioned the policemen who were on duty on the day of the murder. 

According to Nandigama police, the CBI sleuths grilled three constables Rama Rao, Shankar and Radha for three hours to ascertain the facts relating to the case and collected information from them. In January, a team of CBI officials visited the sessions court in Vijayawada and examined the records pertaining to the case and found that some evidence was destroyed by the court staff without following due procedure. Cases were registered against them. 

The CBI officials also procured records pertaining to the case from the forensic laboratory in Hyderabad as part of the probe. They decided to examine 15 policemen, including three former commissioners, three superintendents of police and nine constables to find out the facts in the case. The CBI officials are likely to question senior IPS officer CV Anand, who investigated the murder case. Ranganath, who is now SP of Nalgonda district in Telangana, who arrested Satyam Babu, while he was working as Circle Inspector in Nandigama, is likely to be questioned in connection with the case.

