FM terms Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam's poll review illegal   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, who is facing criticism for conducting review meeting on the finances of the State, on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness for the counting of votes on May 23. He reviewed the security at the strong rooms and readiness of officials for the counting process along with Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi.

He said during the elections held in the State on April 11, there were complaints of EVM malfunctioning as the polling staff were not provided sufficient training. “Ensure that there is no scope for such complaints on the day of counting,” he asked the officials.

The Chief Secretary directed the district collectors to personally inspect the arrangements being made at the counting centres and take necessary measures for foolproof conduct of the counting. The focus should be on security apart from arranging facilities such as counting tables and seating arrangements. “There should not be any compromise on imparting training to the officials,” he stressed.

District collectors were also asked to initiate necessary measures in rural and urban areas to supply drinking water.

Stating that despite limited force, elections were held in a peaceful manner barring minor incidents, DGP RP Thakur said those who were responsible for post-poll violence were arrested. As there is a possibility for such incidents on the counting day and after, the district SPs were asked to take necessary precautionary measures. “Necessary police force will be deployed at the places which are going for re-polling,” he said.

The CEO appreciated collectors and SPs for their coordinated effort in the successful conduct of the elections. He said more than 65 per cent of the differently abled people had exercised their franchise and the polling percentage has increased in tribal areas and Maoist affected areas.

“Apart from three-tier security, 24x7 electronic surveillance is there at the strongrooms. Everyday, inspections are being carried out and reports submitted,” he explained. Dwivedi said in the first week of May, a training programme on counting will be held at the State-level. Training for staff will be held in three phases. District collectors were asked to set up media centres and issue photo identity cards for everyone involved and visiting the counting centre including contesting candidates and counting agents of respective parties.

Principal Secretary (Home) AR Anuradha, GAD secretary N Srikanth and other officials were present. District collectors attended the meeting via video-conference.

Meanwhile, Finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu took objection to the reviews being conducted by the Chief Secretary.

He asked as to how a Chief Secretary can conduct review meeting on counting and other issues.

“The Chief Secretary has no role in the election process and the reviews regarding the counting is the responsibility of the CEO. It is clearly mentioned in the Representation of the People Act, 1950 Sec 13 C (c). Once the election code is in force, all district collectors become returning officers and all principal secretaries come under the Election Commission. The Chief Secretary asking the CEO to attend review meeting is against rules,” he said.

He also found fault with Subramanyam for his objections over funding to Pasupu Kumkuma, enhanced old age pensions and financial aid to farmers. “All three schemes are approved by the Cabinet and allocations for the same were made in the 2019-20 budget. They will not come under the election code. Before election code came into effect, the cheques were distributed to SHG women beneficiaries,” Yanamala maintained.

However, Former IAS officers came in support of LV Subramanyam and said there is nothing wrong in the CS holding review meets. “The argument itself is ridiculous. If not the CS, as the head of the administration, who would review,” questioned former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao.