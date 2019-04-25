Naidu inspects TDP office building works  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday visited TDP office building, which is under construction at Mangalagiri in Guntur district. He inspected the ongoing works.

For the first time, he visited the building after commencement of its works. It is being constructed in 4.67 acres with shear wall technology. A conference hall with a capacity of 1,200 people is being constructed in the TDP headquarters. It will also have guest rooms for visiting leaders, gymnasium and a large dining hall.