Rayalaseema to remain dry, relief likely for Coastal AP as rains expected in next 48 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While mercury levels in Rayalaseema region have crossed 40 degree Celsius and weather conditions are expected to remain dry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to witness light rains for the next 48 hours.

Dry weather conditions prevailed across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions on Wednesday.

As per IMD recordings, Kurnool registered highest temperature of 42 degree Celsius followed by Anantapur and Tirupati with over 40 degree Celsius. In many places, the maximum temperature ranged between 37-39 degree Celsius. Weathermen are stating that the State will witness hot climatic conditions for over the next two days.According to IMD, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next two to four days, while in Rayalaseema region, dry weather conditions will prevail.

A trough of low at mean sea level lies over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal with a cyclonic circulation extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to develop over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka by Thursday. It is very likely to intensify into a depression over next 36 hours.