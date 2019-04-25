Relieved of poll duties, SP A Venkataratnam gets fresh posting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Venkataratnam, a non-cadre SP rank officer who was relieved of the post of SP of Srikakulam district by the Election Commission of India ahead of the April 11 elections, was posted as the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CV&SO) in AP Transco on deputation basis on Wednesday. He was kept away from all poll-related duties by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Venkataratnam was among the three SPs transferred by the ECI along with intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao. The ECI removed him from the post following allegations that the SP had let off the cousin of TDP candidate Kondru Murali after he was caught carrying Rs 50 crore in a vehicle.

Following the controversy that erupted over the transfer of the intelligence chief and the SPs, Venkataratnam shot off a letter to the ECI denying allegations of bias levelled against him by YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy and urged the CEO to conduct an enquiry into the issue and punish him if he is found guilty or act against the complainant otherwise.

Following the transfer, he was attached to the police headquarters.