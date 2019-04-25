South Central Railway earns Rs 4,059 crore from passenger fares

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) has earned Rs 4,059 crore this financial year in passenger segment, 8 per cent more than its revenues of Rs 3,749 crore last year.

In a press release on Wednesday, SCR claimed that the 8 per cent growth rate is second best in the country. This is the second consecutive financial year when the zone has been recognised as second best in passenger earnings growth rate. SCR has transported 383 million passengers which is 4 million more than what it carried last year (379 millions).

On the other hand, SCR also introduced 10 new trains (originating and passing through trains) including three Humsafar Express between Lingampally and Indore, Nanded and Jammu Tawi and Ajmer and Rameswaram. Meanwhile, while 15 pairs of trains have been extended to different destinations and SCR has run 191 Jansadharan specials.