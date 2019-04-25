Home Cities Vijayawada

UN body to help VMC improve city environs

 Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner M Rama Rao on Wednesday urged a team of United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner M Rama Rao on Wednesday urged a team of United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), New Delhi to draft a project aimed at reducing environmental pollution, recycling of lubricants and generation of electricity from wastes in the city through private investments and partnership with banks.

The Municipal Commissioner held a meeting with the UNIDO team at Command Control Room of the corporation office to discuss methods to reduce pollution levels in urban areas and development through private investments.   Speaking on the occasion, he said, “A master plan was drafted by the civic body officials of Vijayawada, Guntur and Tenali in 2016 to take up various projects aimed at environmental protection but it could not be implemented due to poor financial condition of the municipal corporations and so steps are being taken to implement the projects under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.” 

During the course of meeting, UNIDO representatives N K Singh and Karishma Kashyap explained that pollution levels in Vijayawada and Guntur cities increased considerably and a project planned by them, with the support of Global Environment Faculty (GEF), would help bring it under control. 

According to the UNIDO team, their planned project would focus on introduction of pollution free public transportation vehicles, recycling of wastes and improvement of basic infrastructure for increased employment opportunities in the region on the lines of Mysore, Bhopal and Jaipur. Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation General Manager G P Ranga Rao said that the corporation has designed proposals to develop 40 km distance Light Metro project to reduce pollution levels.

