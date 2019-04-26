Home Cities Vijayawada

Month-long summer camp to train kids in 13 sports disciplines begins in Vijayawada

Published: 26th April 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Students practising football at a summer camp organised by VMC at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday

Students practising football at a summer camp organised by VMC at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner M Rama Rao inaugurated the annual summer coaching camp at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium (IGMC) here on Thursday.

The month-long summer camp will train students in 13 sport disciplines along with which students can undertake training for yoga, music, drawing and painting and art and craft. A student can enrol for any of the one activities, for which he/she will be trained till May 20. All the equipment required will be provided by the VMC.

Addressing the gathering, the VMC chief said, “Practicing a sport helps one become disciplined. It is good to see that parents are encouraging their children for sports, art and culture. I hope that the training provided by our experts will help the children in the maximum possible way.”

