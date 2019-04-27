Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation drafts Rs 2.19 crore plan for summer water supply

A detailed strategy for the repair and upkeep of infrastructure in the city has been laid out.

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city (Express Photo| Ch Narayana Rao)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner M Rama Rao on Friday said that the civic body had drafted a Summer Action Plan for the city at an estimated cost of Rs 2.19 crore to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to the public during the summer months.

In a press release issued here on Friday, Rama Rao said that the corporation had been supplying 72,022 kilo litres of drinking water to above 12 lakh people twice a day for an hour from 67 reservoirs across 59 divisions of the city.

Apart from that, officials concerned were also instructed to supply drinking water to the residents by getting defunct handpumps repaired. Estimates in this regard were sought from the officials who were asked to ensure the completion of repair works on war footing. The  VMC Commissioner also said that drinking water tankers were being procured to supply water to the city suburbs.

Disclosing the details of amount being spent for summer action plan, the civic body chief said, “Rs 14.50 lakh was allocated to carry out repair works for the motors at Head Water Works, Bhavanipuram, Rs 44.5 lakh for digging new bores at various localities, Rs 37.50 lakh for purchasing electrical materials and Rs 12.75 lakh for purchasing handbore materials.Also, Rs 52.25 lakh will be spent for maintenance of drinking water supply, Rs 24 lakh for repairing the defunct water pipelines, Rs 15 lakh for motor repair works in Circle III limits and Rs 2.06 lakh for supplying drinking water through tankers.”

The VMC chief further called upon the public to contact the corporation officials at their respective divisions if they face any difficulties in getting the drinking water during summer.

