Ensure regular water supply, says Collector

The Collector inspected a reverse osmosis plant at Krishna Rao Palem village of A Konduru mandal where RWS officials informed him that purified drinking water has been provided to 200 families.

Published: 28th April 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of women collecting drinking water from a public tap at Krishnalanka in Vijayawada | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With reports of drinking water scarcity haunting various mandals of Krishna delta, district Collector Md Imtiaz directed the officials concerned to ensure drinking water supply to the public. The Collector, accompanied by rural water supply officials, conducted a ground level inspection on Saturday to take stock of the progress of various protected drinking water schemes.

Upon knowing about the decrease in groundwater levels in A Konduru, Vissannapeta, Chatrai, Musunuru, Tiruvuru and other tail end villages in the district, the Collector called upon the officials to address the drinking water needs by coordinating with the rural water supply officials.

The Collector inspected a reverse osmosis plant at Krishna Rao Palem village of A Konduru mandal where RWS officials informed him that purified drinking water has been provided to 200 families. Later, he proceeded to Narsapuram village in Vissannapeta mandal where he directed officials to conduct cleaning of the water bores at regular intervals during summer. The Collector said, “Drinking water is being supplied to 53,393 residents of Chatrai mandal through 29 PWS, 11 MPWS, 101 direct pumping and 433 hand pumps. Three MPWS, 39 direct pumping and 209 hand pumps are supplying water to 60,119 residents of Musunuru mandal.”

