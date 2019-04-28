Home Cities Vijayawada

Gannavaram airport retains ISO tag for quality services

Since the airport continued them, the rating was retained.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram retained the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO 9001: 2015) certification this year too for providing qualitative services to the passengers. Airport director G Madhusudhan Rao said that a certificate was presented after a surveillance audit was held to assess the services.

“The ISO 9000: 2015 surveillance certification has been awarded to Vijayawada airport for providing world-class airport facilities,” the airport director said in a press release on Saturday.

It maybe recalled that HYM International Certifications Pvt Ltd had accorded the ISO certification to the airport in March last year for ensuring safety and security of aircraft operations and for user-friendly services, besides having ‘best’ ambience. The certification is valid till March 2021 and consultants scheduled yearly surveillance audit to assess if the services were continued. Since the airport continued them, the rating was retained.

