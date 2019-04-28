Home Cities Vijayawada

Info commissioners’ appointment file pending with Governor

The Governor sent back the file on March 11, citing the model code. Sources in Raj Bhavan, however, claimed that the file reached the Governor after the MCC came into force.

ESL Narasimhan

Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan (File | PTI)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor ESL Narasimhan is learnt to have kept pending the file relating to the appointment of two Information Commissioners, recommended by the TDP government just three days before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force.

The government has, once again, sent the file to Raj Bhavan with the same names, but it has to be seen whether the file will be cleared as the two–E Sriram Murthy (who has taken VRS from revenue service and served as president of several employee associations) and Ilapuram Raja (president of Vijayawada Hoteliers Association)–recommended by the TDP government do not meet the eligibility criteria, sources said.

Sources in Secretariat claimed that the file relating to the appointment of the two as Information Commissioners was sent to the Governor three days before the announcement of election schedule on March 10. The Governor sent back the file on March 11, citing the model code. Sources in Raj Bhavan, however, claimed that the file reached the Governor after the MCC came into force.

After appointing three Information Commissioners in October, 2018, the government in the first week of March sent the file seeking the approval of the Governor for appointment of Sriram Murthy and Raja.

According to government sources, the file was sent to Raj Bhavan on March 7, three days before the MCC came into force on March 10. With the Governor’s office returning the file on March 11 citing the MCC, the file was referred to the screening committee (under the Chief Electoral Office) and it raised no objection to sending the file to the Governor as the decision was taken before the MCC came into force. The Election Commission of India (ECI) also reportedly gave its nod for taking forward the file.

Though the government has taken up the issue with the Governor again, the latter is yet to make a decision. Sources in the government are expecting the file to get clearance once the MCC ceases to exist. Raj Bhavan sources, however, said that apart from the MCC, the persons recommended by the government did not fulfil the eligibility criteria for the posts and the same may be the reason for the Governor’s silence. Though there is a provision to appoint nine Information Commissioners and one Chief Information Commissioner, the State government had appointed three Commissioners — BV Ramana Kumar (retd IPS officer), M Ravi Kumar (retd IFS officer) and K Janardhan Rao (advocate) — in October last year.

