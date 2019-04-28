Krishna district RTA earns Rs 445.56 crore in 2017-18 FY

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Road Transport Authority (RTA) has earned a revenue of Rs 445.56 crore against the target of Rs 509.97 crore in the financial year of 2018-19. While the RTA achieved 87.36 per cent of its target, however, the growth of revenues stood at only Rs 25.39 crore when compared to its revenue generation of Rs 420.17 crore in the previous fiscal year.

While giving a detailed structure of the revenue earnings on Saturday, Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) E Meera Prasad said, “Rs 209 crore was collected as life tax as against target of Rs 229.73 crore. While the quarterly tax collections stood at Rs 124.11 crore as against target of Rs 144.93 crore, service charge collections were Rs 13.57 crore as against target of Rs 15.44 crore.”