Reveal probe report on TTD row: BJP to government

Later in the day, party State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy sought details of how the TDP government already sent the money borrowed from RBI in April.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP has urged the State government to make public the details of the enquiry report submitted by Special Chief Secretary Manmohan Singh on the controversy surrounding Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The saffron party leaders also urged the government to disclose how it spent Rs 8,000 crore borrowed from the RBI in the first week of April.

BJP State Secretary and former TTD board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, in a press meet on Saturday, questioned as to why no action has been initiated against the TTD Executive Officer and the Punjab National Bank (PNB)officials. He also shot off a letter to the Ministry of Finance requesting that a probe be conducted into the alleged lapses in transportation of 1,381 kg of TTD gold.

Later in the day, party State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy sought details of how the TDP government already sent the money borrowed from RBI in April. “Earlier this month, the State borrowed `8,255 crore from RBI. Just 27 days of the month have elapsed and the government spent it completely.”

BJP TTD Tirumala

