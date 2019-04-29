Home Cities Vijayawada

APNRT Society’s training in cybersecurity in Vijayawada

Youngsters who wish to join the course can apply by contacting APNRT Society or visiting the company’s official website www.salientcybersol.com.

Published: 29th April 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APNRT Society, in association with Salient Cyber Sol, will conduct the second phase of training classes on cybersecurity for youngsters interested to learn and excel in the field at the company’s campus in Mangalagiri in May.

The organisers are of the opinion that the State has a huge potential for ‘cyber-warriors’, who deal with issues related to cybersecurity.Earlier this year, the company, under the aegis of APNRT Society, provided free ‘Overseas Professional IT Training’ to Telugus living abroad. It had earlier completed training sessions for one onsite batch at their campus, and two more batches online.

K Raja, Managing Director of the company, said: “There is a huge need for cyber warriors who can protect data and other valuable information from hackers. With the help of this training, one can easily find job with any company, along with a good salary. The training we are going to provide is top notch, and is in practice in countries such as America and China.”

Academic background will not be a constraint to avail the training. However, those with knowledge in computer will find it easy. The sessions will continue for two-three months, with two hours each for theory and practical classes everyday.

Youngsters who wish to join the course can apply by contacting APNRT Society or visiting the company’s official website www.salientcybersol.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APNRT Society

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp