APNRT Society’s training in cybersecurity in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APNRT Society, in association with Salient Cyber Sol, will conduct the second phase of training classes on cybersecurity for youngsters interested to learn and excel in the field at the company’s campus in Mangalagiri in May.

The organisers are of the opinion that the State has a huge potential for ‘cyber-warriors’, who deal with issues related to cybersecurity.Earlier this year, the company, under the aegis of APNRT Society, provided free ‘Overseas Professional IT Training’ to Telugus living abroad. It had earlier completed training sessions for one onsite batch at their campus, and two more batches online.

K Raja, Managing Director of the company, said: “There is a huge need for cyber warriors who can protect data and other valuable information from hackers. With the help of this training, one can easily find job with any company, along with a good salary. The training we are going to provide is top notch, and is in practice in countries such as America and China.”

Academic background will not be a constraint to avail the training. However, those with knowledge in computer will find it easy. The sessions will continue for two-three months, with two hours each for theory and practical classes everyday.

Youngsters who wish to join the course can apply by contacting APNRT Society or visiting the company’s official website www.salientcybersol.com.