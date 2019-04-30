Home Cities Vijayawada

Devotees’ assistance to be sought for development of Indrakeeladri hill in Vijayawada

Apart from a walking track being developed, the security to the temple will be boosted following bombings in Sri Lanka.

The walking track at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada being developed at a cost of Rs 3 lakh

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With devotees’ footfall increasing gradually, Kanaka Durga temple authorities are now focused on improving basic infrastructure facilities at Indrakeeladri. As part of their plan, a walking track is being developed alongside the ghat road leading to the hill shrine. Extension of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy temple will also be taken up with financial assistance from devotees and philanthropists.   

Temple Executive Engineer (EE) D Bhaskar told TNIE that Executive Officer V Koteswaramma, after conducting a ground-level inspection in and around the shrine a month ago, suggested that the engineers explore all possibilities for Indrakeeladri’s transformation into a world-class pilgrimage destination. “Taking the suggestions into consideration, the engineering department made a proposal to develop a walking path alongside the ghat road by reducing the greenery.

The works commenced at an estimated cost of Rs 3 lakh,” he said. To enhance the security at the hill shrine, a check point would be set up to help SPF personnel and security staff perform thorough inspections of devotees’ luggage, following the bombings in Sri Lanka, he added. Disclosing details of other projects, Bhaskar said the devasthanam has accorded top priority to works relating to the extension of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy at estimated Rs 9.8 crore, which was funded by a donor.

Despite works for the same commenced two years ago, delay in finalisation of designs led it to progressing at a snail’s pace.  “However, the project has caught up pace now and 30 per cent of it has been finished. It may take six more months for it to get completed,” the EE added.

