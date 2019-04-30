Food officials raid ice cream units in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Food safety and Vigilance and Enforcement officials raided ice cream manufacturing units in the city on Monday. The official teams, led by Assistant Food Controller N Purnachandra Rao, conducted raids on Sri Vijaya Durga Frozen Foods, Nidamanaru Road, and Sri Datta Milk Foods, Penamaluru.

They found that the units were manufacturing ice cream products in unhygienic conditions. No manufacturing and expiry dates were mentioned on the product packages. Three samples of ice creams were collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis. Notices were issued to the units under Section 32 of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Purnachandra Rao said that the manufacturers were using synthetic colours and electrolysis chemical powders in manufacture of ice creams, which pose a health hazard to consumers. He warned that stern action would be taken against the ice cream manufacturers if their products failed to meet the food safety standards. Raids on units manufacturing food items would be intensified to ensure that they meet safety standards, the Assistant Food Controller said.