Man injured in bar fight for chair dies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man, who was injured in a clash at a restro bar near Benz Circle on April 23, died at a private hospital here on Sunday late night. However, the issue came to light on Monday after Krishna Lanka police registered a case against six persons involved in the clash.

Inspector P Ramachandra Rao said Anil with his friends K Venkat and Shashidhar had a heated argument with two history-sheeters, Imran and Saddam, over a chair at the restro bar. “As both the groups were drunk, the fight aggravated. The history sheeters thrashed Anil with liquor bottles and injured him badly on his head and neck.” The inspector said that Anil was a mechanic by profession.