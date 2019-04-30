Students showcase talent at arts festival in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ongoing three-day theatre arts festival, organised by Jawahar Bal Bhavan in coordination with the School Education Department, at Montessori High School in the city, witnessed not only drama activities, but also works of painting, weaving, embroidery, craft and the likes by participants from schools across the State.

Students played western musical instruments, danced to western and Indian folk songs, and showcased their works of art on the first day of the event. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ramesh, a member of the organising committee, said, “The event is being organised to mark the International Dance Day. A slew of activities will be held, along with dancing, as our aim is to promote all forms of art.

As many as 225 students from all 13 districts in the State took part in the event on the first day. “It is a very good opportunity for children to overcome stage fear and become confident ,” said Sarita, mother of a participant.