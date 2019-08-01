150-yr-old tree collapses on Vijayawada road

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 150-year-old tree, named ‘malakshmamma manu’, on the mandal parishad primary school premises at Ramavarappadu in Vijayawada collapsed on Wednesday morning. The tree fell all of a sudden at the entrance of the school and also on the highway, disrupting vehicular traffic.

Around 10.30 am, the tree fell all by itself on the school premises, and the Panchayat officials were immediately informed.Venkata Swamy, headmaster of the school, said, “One of our mid-day meal workers noticed a huge crack at the base of the tree and informed me. Soon after, I alerted the panchayat officials, whose office is close to the school. Not long after, the tree collapsed on the compound wall of the school and also on the highway. Luckily, no student was injured. Even the commuters were safe.”

At the time of the incident, a bus was passing by on the highway and the branches of the tree hit the bus. No one was, however, injured in this incident.The power lines were also damaged due to the collapsing tree. Large number of vehicles got stranded on the highway.

It took nearly one-and-a-half hours for the police to clear the traffic. Panchayat office and electrical department staff cleared the branches of the tree to rectify the electricity problem.Though the tree was located in the school, it was looked after by the authorities of Venkamma Perantalu Ammavari temple, which is opposite to the school.

Thenneti Mallikharjunarao, a 77-year-old former temple trust board member, said the tree existed since the time of his grandparents, who used to offer prayers to it on every festival.“Large number of people used to visit the tree and offer prayers to it on the auspicious days and during festivals,” he added.