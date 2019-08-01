2-member robber gang held, Rs 4L seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Lanka police arrested a two-member robbery gang on Wednesday. The two accused were caught roaming suspiciously near Vijayawada bus stand when the police caught them.

In the interrogation, the two admitted that they have committed a crime two weeks ago and had robbed gold ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh from a woman, Penumarthi Satyavani, in Satyanarayanapuram in the guise of inviting her to their house for puja.

As per the Krishna Lanka police, the two accused—Achyuthani Shankar Mahendra Srinivas (32) and Srirangam Kavya Rani (55) from Chirala town have criminal records. Police said the accused had met the victim at Sivalayam temple.

Later, they rented a house near the temple and invited the victim to attend puja on July 15. After eating the food laced with sedative, she lost consciousness and the duo fled with her ornaments.