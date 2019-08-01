Home Cities Vijayawada

CLAPP identifies public spaces vulnerable to sexual harassment

After analysing the data, a communication tool-kit was developed to be used to raise awareness about harassment in public spaces.

Published: 01st August 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang attended the closing event of Community-Led Action Program by Police (CLAPP) at operational command control centre here on Wednesday.

Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM) in association with The International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care (PCVC) and the US Consulate General Hyderabad organized a year-long project of CLAPP aimed at addressing sexual harassment in public spaces. In their year-long observation, CLAPP and the police identified vulnerable locations in the Central and North zones in the city and suggested changes to provide safe environs for the women and girls. Addressing the event, DGP Gautam Sawang appreciated the efforts of staff for identifying the problematic places and suggested solutions to the problems. He said CLAPP had observed a systematized model and will replicate the same across the State. Explaining the motive of forming Mahila Mitra and Mahila Rakshak teams in the city during his regime as the Commissioner of Police, he said a confidence boost was noticed in women as a result. More and more women approached them and lodged their complaints without shyness or inhibitions.

“Laws itself cannot bring change in people. We can expect a real change in the society only when the people change their mind-set and become aware of the laws,” said the DGP.

John Drew Giblin, Public Affairs Officer of US Consulate Hyderabad, appreciated the activities of Mahila Mitra for working against gender-based violence, gender inequality and women safety in public places.

VMM President Dr B Keerthi briefed on the project activities and how using the SARA model they had collected data related to the nature and extent of sexual harassment and perceptions on sexual harassment from the general public. After analysing the data, a communication tool-kit was developed to be used to raise awareness about harassment in public spaces.

“In the programme, we identified the problematic places and rectified these with the help of police,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Community-Led Action Program by Police CLAPP Vasavya Mahila Mandali vulnerable spaces sexual harassment
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp