Railway Week: SCR bags four efficiency shields

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SCR has bagged four All India Performance Efficiency Shields at the 64th Railway Week Awards ceremony held at NCPA Auditorium, Mumbai.

SCR has shown exemplary performance in various spheres of activity during the last financial year and bagged the shields for ‘traffic transportation’, ‘personnel management’, ‘civil engineering’ and ‘stores departments’.

Railway Board Chairperson Vinod Kumar Yadav presented the shields to Principal Chief Operations Manager K Siva Prasad (traffic transportation), Principal Chief Personnel Officer NV Ramana Reddy (personnel management and others. On the occasion, Yadav presented individual awards to Senior Divisional Operations Manager (Vijayawada Division) V Anjaneyulu and Senior Divisional Operations Manager (Secunderabad Division).