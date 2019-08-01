Special pooja to Anjaneya Swamy at Dokiparru temple

VIJAYAWADA: Mandalabhisekha pooja was performed at Anjaneya Swamy temple at Dokiparru village on Wednesday. The temple was consecrated 40 days ago by P V Krishna Reddy and Sudha, who are also its trustees, on the premises of Venkateswara Swamy temple. Organisers P Veera Reddy, Vijayalakshmi, Kommareddy Bapireddy and Vijayabhaskaramma were among those who participated in the pooja. ‘Sahasra kalasabhisekam’, ‘mahasanthiyagam’ and ‘sahasranamarchana’ were also performed as part of ‘mandalabhisekha’. A large number of devotees took part in the religious event.
