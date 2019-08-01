Vijayawada civic body mulls compostable variant as alternative to single-use plastic

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of representatives from the Indian Compostable Polymer Association (ICPA) called on the Vijayawada municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh at his chamber here on Wednesday.

During the course of the meeting, ICPA president Vikram Bhanushali explained the advantages of certified compostable plastic as effective alternative to single-use disposable plastic. As per Rule 3(e) of Plastic Waste Management (PWM) of 2016, ‘compostable plastic’ is referred to as the plastic that undergoes degradation by biological processes during composting to yield carbon dioxide, water and biomass at a rate consistent with other known compostable materials. Manufacturers of compostable plastics have to obtain a license from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), New Delhi, after meeting the requirements of IS:ISO/17088:2008 standard with testing done by Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology.

The ICPA has proposed to collaborate and work with VMC in creating awareness and promoting compostable plastic as the alternative to conventional plastic and complemented the initiative of the civic body in tackling the Plastic Waste and its Management. Venkatesh expressed his interest and said that VMC will further test the quality and safety of the product and if the results are satisfactory, the civic body will create awareness on the product, he said. Later in the evening, Venkatesh held a meeting with bar and restaurant owners, philanthropists, voluntary organisations, Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and IMA and sought their support and suggestions for eliminating single-use plastic in the city. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the civic body was joining hands with 300 SHGs for manufacturing jute and cloth bags which will be sold at 10 locations across the city.