Youth gets 10-yr prison term for raping minor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A city court on Wednesday pronounced a ten-year jail sentence and a fine of Rs 6,000 to a youth for raping and impregnating minor girl . A case of cheating and rape under the POCSO Act was filed in Satyanarayanapuram police station against the accused, Bayyavarapu Madhubabu (23) in 2014.

He had developed relation with the victim.

With the promise of marriage, the accused had exploited the girl sexually. When she told him of her pregnancy, he eloped and got married with her against her wishes. Following a missing complaint lodged by her parents, a case was filed and he was arrested.