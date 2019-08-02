Centre shunts out AP cadre Indian Forest Service officer Kallol Biswas

S Viswanath By

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has issued the compulsory retirement order to Andhra Pradesh cadre Indian Forest Service officer Kallol Biswas. A communique in this regard has been received by the State government. Confirming this to TNIE, a higher official said that a committee, headed by the then Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar, went through the track record of Biswas, a 1991 batch IFS officer and submitted a report to the Centre about a year ago. Based on the report, the Centre issued the order directing him to go on compulsory retirement. “We will issue an order relieving Biswas from service,” the official said.

During the review of his track record, the committee found that Biswas, who was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary of Higher Education Department on July 22, committed some violations while dealing with the issues related to the controversial Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) when he was serving as DFO of Anantapur.

He had also abstained from duty without informing the higher authorities, sources said. “Biswas was an efficient officer and had good track record in his early years of career. While working in Narsipatnam agency area, he implemented several welfare measures benefiting the tribals,” said another official.

It is a procedure to take up inquiry against non-performing officers and those indulged in corruption and other irregularities. The State government furnishes the names of two officers every year to take up inquiry against them and submits reports to the Centre. After examining the reports, the Centre takes action against the officials.