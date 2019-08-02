Home Cities Vijayawada

Coaching centres spring up across Vijayawada for secretariat posts

The institutes are offering special discounts to rope in more number of students. A 45-day-long crash course is being also given, which is a hit among the candidates.

Published: 02nd August 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the notification for recruitment of village and ward secretariats being released, coaching centres have come up across the city to provide training to the aspiring candidates. Many institutes have admitted several batch of students and are conducting three to four such batches in offline and online medium. The institutes are offering special discounts to rope in more number of students. A 45-day-long crash course is being also given, which is a hit among the candidates.

Most aspirants are of the opinion that the short-term courses will leave them with enough time for revision before the exams. Speaking to TNIE, CEO of Amaravati Institute G Harshvardhan said, “Candidates who aspire to get a government job don’t want to risk their preparation. They approach us for the short-term courses and we provide them with study materials.”

In fact, some institutes have also recruited expert faculty on a contract basis for a duration of six months to withstand the high student influx. Based on the reputation of the institute and duration of training, the institutes are charging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for a two-month crash course. Andhra Pradesh village and ward secretariat notification was released on July 27 for the recruitment of  1.33 lakh vacancies in over 14,900 villages and wards. 

For every village with population between 2,000 to 4,000, one village secretariat will be appointed and for every 4,000 to 6,000 urban population, one ward secretariat will be appointed. The other posts to be filled are panchayat secretary, VRO, survey assistant, engineering assistant, auxiliary nurse midwife, veterinary/fisheries assistant, mahila police and women and child welfare assistant, digital assistant,agriculture/horticulture MPEOs, energy assistant and welfare. As on date, 5,27,977 candidates have applied for the above posts and the last date for applying is August 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coaching centres secretariat posts Vijayawada
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp