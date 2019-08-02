Coaching centres spring up across Vijayawada for secretariat posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the notification for recruitment of village and ward secretariats being released, coaching centres have come up across the city to provide training to the aspiring candidates. Many institutes have admitted several batch of students and are conducting three to four such batches in offline and online medium. The institutes are offering special discounts to rope in more number of students. A 45-day-long crash course is being also given, which is a hit among the candidates.

Most aspirants are of the opinion that the short-term courses will leave them with enough time for revision before the exams. Speaking to TNIE, CEO of Amaravati Institute G Harshvardhan said, “Candidates who aspire to get a government job don’t want to risk their preparation. They approach us for the short-term courses and we provide them with study materials.”

In fact, some institutes have also recruited expert faculty on a contract basis for a duration of six months to withstand the high student influx. Based on the reputation of the institute and duration of training, the institutes are charging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for a two-month crash course. Andhra Pradesh village and ward secretariat notification was released on July 27 for the recruitment of 1.33 lakh vacancies in over 14,900 villages and wards.

For every village with population between 2,000 to 4,000, one village secretariat will be appointed and for every 4,000 to 6,000 urban population, one ward secretariat will be appointed. The other posts to be filled are panchayat secretary, VRO, survey assistant, engineering assistant, auxiliary nurse midwife, veterinary/fisheries assistant, mahila police and women and child welfare assistant, digital assistant,agriculture/horticulture MPEOs, energy assistant and welfare. As on date, 5,27,977 candidates have applied for the above posts and the last date for applying is August 10.