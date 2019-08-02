Committee reconstituted to monitor pending split Act issues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday issued orders reconstituting the committee to monitor the pending State Reorganisation issues being dealt by GA (State Reorganisation Department). While Chief Secretary will be the Chairperson of the committee, Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Secretary (Law Department) will be the members and retired IAS officer L Premchandra Reddy will be the member-convenor.

C Kutumba Rao (former planning board vice-chairperson), who was made a member of the committee by the previous government two years ago, was replaced with Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. Similarly, the number of members of the committee also reduced to two from three as the government dropped retired IAS officer S Balasubramanyam as the member without any replacement.