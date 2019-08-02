Home Cities Vijayawada

Election to fill three MLC seats on August 26

The seats fell vacant after the resignation of three sitting MLCs after they were elected MLAs in the recently-held elections in the State. 

Published: 02nd August 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

polling, voting, elections

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Elections to fill the three vacant seats in the AP Legislative Council (MLC), to be elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), will be held on August 26. With the numbers clearly in its favour, the YSRC is likely to win all the three seats.

The seats fell vacant after the resignation of three sitting MLCs after they were elected MLAs in the recently-held elections in the State. 

The three MLCs — Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy (TDP), Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) and Kalagatla Veerabhadra Swamy (both YSRC) — resigned on June 6.Balarama Krishna Murthy won from Chirala Assembly segment, Alla Nani from Eluru Assembly segment and Veerabhadra Swamy from Vizianagaram Assembly segment.

The YSRC is likely to nominate Mopidevi Venkataramana from one of the seats as he was inducted into the State Cabinet even though he did not win from the Repalle Assembly seat in the elections.As he has to be elected either as an MLA or an MLC within six months of being inducted into the Cabinet, Venkataramana will be one of the MLC aspirants, sources said.Retired IPS officer Shaik Mohammed Iqbal, who unsuccessfully contested from the Hindupur Assembly segment, may also get a ticket. Earlier, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had publicly announced that Iqbal will be nominated to the Legislative Council of the State.

Poll schedule 

  • Issue of notification - Aug 7
  • Last date for filing nominations - Aug 14
  • Scrutiny of nominations - Aug 16
  • Last date for withdrawal of nominations - Aug 19
  • Date of elections - Aug 26
  • Poll timing - 9 am to 4 pm
  • Counting of votes - Aug 26
  • Deadline for completion of poll process - Aug 28
Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AP Legislative council vacant seats Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas Kalagatla Veerabhadra Swamy MLC seats
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp