Election to fill three MLC seats on August 26

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elections to fill the three vacant seats in the AP Legislative Council (MLC), to be elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), will be held on August 26. With the numbers clearly in its favour, the YSRC is likely to win all the three seats.

The seats fell vacant after the resignation of three sitting MLCs after they were elected MLAs in the recently-held elections in the State.

The three MLCs — Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy (TDP), Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) and Kalagatla Veerabhadra Swamy (both YSRC) — resigned on June 6.Balarama Krishna Murthy won from Chirala Assembly segment, Alla Nani from Eluru Assembly segment and Veerabhadra Swamy from Vizianagaram Assembly segment.

The YSRC is likely to nominate Mopidevi Venkataramana from one of the seats as he was inducted into the State Cabinet even though he did not win from the Repalle Assembly seat in the elections.As he has to be elected either as an MLA or an MLC within six months of being inducted into the Cabinet, Venkataramana will be one of the MLC aspirants, sources said.Retired IPS officer Shaik Mohammed Iqbal, who unsuccessfully contested from the Hindupur Assembly segment, may also get a ticket. Earlier, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had publicly announced that Iqbal will be nominated to the Legislative Council of the State.

