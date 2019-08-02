GVL to Centre: Set up port at Ramayapatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has urged the Centre to consider setting up of a major port in Ramayapatnam instead of Dugarajapatnam. He also urged the Centre to take the initiative and ask the Andhra Pradesh government to facilitate establishment of the port at the earliest.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the BJP MP said even though all provisions related to educational institutions under Schedule 13 of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 were implemented, a few infrastructure projects were yet to be taken up. One of them, he noted, was the construction of a major port at Dugarajapatnam.

The Centre had already informed the Andhra Pradesh government, about three years ago, that a port at Dugarajapatnam was not feasible. “I urge the Centre to take the initiative and consider selection of Ramayapatnam for establishment of a major port so that the region can register progress,” he said.