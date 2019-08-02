Home Cities Vijayawada

IAS PV Ramesh retires, gets no extension

The IAS officer submitted a representation to the State government on July 7 requesting for a change of his date of birth from July 10, 1959 to October 10, 1960. 

VIJAYAWADA:   Contrary to the expectations of getting an extension, 1985 batch IAS officer PV Ramesh, who was the Special Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office, was relieved from service on Wednesday with the Centre not responding to the request by the State government for three months extension to him. Ramesh had already moved the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) over correcting his age in the service records, sources said. 

The IAS officer submitted a representation to the State government on July 7 requesting a change of his date of birth from July 10, 1959 to October 10, 1960. The government also asked the Centre for the change of date of birth of Ramesh to enable him to continue in service. However, there was no response from the Centre to the request, sources in the CMO said. 

Ramesh may become advisor to CM

A GO issued by Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam on Wednesday stated that the senior IAS officer is a regular recruit and any change in his date of birth in the service records can be permitted only by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). Since the State government is not competent to look into the matter, a request was sent to the Centre, the GO said.

On the other hand, the State government also sent a letter to the Centre on July 26 for extension of service of Ramesh for a period of three months. But, no orders have been received from the Centre in this regard. 
With this, the government going by the date of birth entered in the service record of Ramesh, issued orders relieving him from his service on Wednesday on attaining the age of superannuation.

Ramesh returned to AP cadre from the Central deputation in May and got the crucial position in the CMO and was expected to get an extension. The buzz in the Secretariat is that Ramesh may be appointed an advisor to the Chief Minister in non-official capacity after the return of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from abroad.

