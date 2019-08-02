Narrow escape for Kanaka Durga temple executive officer as part of office roof caves in

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanaka Durga temple executive officer (EO) V Koteswaramma had a narrow escape on Thursday when a small chunk of concrete fell off the ceiling on her head. She sustained minor injuries.

According to the temple officials, the incident took place when Koteswaramma was entering her chamber located on the seventh floor of Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam after inspecting the temple premises.

At the time, a small portion of the concrete fell as chamber premises were damaged due to the rains. EO’s camp clerk Subramanyam responded quickly and alerted duty doctor Kanaka Rao. The doctor administered first aid to the EO. Later, she directed the staff to carry out repair works on the damaged portion.