Panel for appointment of APERC chairperson

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has constituted a selection committee for the appointment of Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (APERC) chairman. The three-member committee will have to finalise two names for the post and forward it to the State government.

According to an order (GO MS 23) issued by Energy secretary Nagulapalli Srikant on Thursday, the committee will be chaired by retired High Court judge P Lakshman Reddy, while Chief Secretary of AP and chairman of Central Electricity Regulatory Authority would be the members. The department has also recently notified the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region as the headquarters of APERC, which was in Hyderabad so far.