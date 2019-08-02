Home Cities Vijayawada

Panel for appointment of APERC chairperson

The State government has constituted a selection committee for the appointment of Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (APERC) chairman.

Published: 02nd August 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State government has constituted a selection committee for the appointment of Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (APERC) chairman. The three-member committee will have to finalise two names for the post and forward it to the State government.

According to an order (GO MS 23) issued by Energy secretary Nagulapalli Srikant on Thursday, the committee will be chaired by retired High Court judge P Lakshman Reddy, while Chief Secretary of AP and chairman of Central Electricity Regulatory Authority would be the members. The department has also recently notified the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region as the headquarters of APERC, which was in Hyderabad so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp