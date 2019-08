By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Lanka Police arrested six people for harassing a woman near Pandit Nehru Bus Stand (PNBS) in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, a 25-year-old woman was consuming tea along with her brother at a tea stall near PNBS, when suddenly six youths travelling in a car started teasing the woman mouthing expletives. Irked over the comments, the woman lodged a complaint.

A case was registered against the youths, their car seized and investigation is underway.