Two intoxicated youths injured

VIJAYAWADA: Two youngsters who were in an intoxicated state due to substance abuse, lost control of their motorbike and crashed near Pipula Road in the city here on Thursday. According to the Nunna police, the duo suffered ghastly head injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. The duo were identified as Batthula Balaiah and Challa Durga Rao. Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.
