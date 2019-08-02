Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to use social media against plastic

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to make best use of social media sites, marathon run and street plays to reach out to more number of people and sensitise them on the harm being caused to the environment through single-use plastic.

A decision in this regard was taken by municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh during the valedictory session of a three-day awareness session for traders and stakeholders over the elimination of single-use plastic at the council hall here on Thursday. VMC Special Officer and Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz presided over the session.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh called upon butchers to start procuring leaf plates from ITDA in place of packing the meat in non-degradable bags. He further asked the butchers to sensitise their customers by asking them to bring their own utensils for carrying the meat.

Apart from that, the civic body chief also sought the educational institutions to organise marathon run and street plays at major localities across the city, highlighting the ill effects of plastic. Former MP Gokaraju Gangaraju, who participated in the session, announced `10 lakh financial assistance to VMC for taking forward ‘Mana Vijayawada’ anti-plastic campaign.